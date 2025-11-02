Alexander Bublik loses in Paris semi-finals, but hits a new career high ranking

The 28-year-old Kazakhstani’s singles run at the Paris Masters came to an end as he was defeated by No. 10 Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada 6-7, 4-6 in the semis match.

In the ATP Masters 1,000 singles event in the French capital, Bublik beat Alexei Popyrin, Corentin Moutet, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur on his way to the semi-finals.

Previously, it was reported Bublik renews his personal best for the most Masters 1,000 match wins after the latest victory in Paris.