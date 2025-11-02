Alexander Bublik loses in Paris semi-finals, but hits a new career high ranking
07:41, 2 November 2025
Kazakhstani top seed Alexander Bublik is to up to a new career high, climbing four from No. 16 to No. 13 in the ATP Live Ranking, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The 28-year-old Kazakhstani’s singles run at the Paris Masters came to an end as he was defeated by No. 10 Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada 6-7, 4-6 in the semis match.
In the ATP Masters 1,000 singles event in the French capital, Bublik beat Alexei Popyrin, Corentin Moutet, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur on his way to the semi-finals.
Previously, it was reported Bublik renews his personal best for the most Masters 1,000 match wins after the latest victory in Paris.