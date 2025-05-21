Rybakina secures 1st win at tennis tournament in Strasbourg

The Kazakhstani tennis player defeated world No. 42 Wang Xinyu of China with a score of 6–1, 6–3 in the second round.

Rybakina’s next opponent will be Poland’s Magda Linette (WTA No. 33), who earlier defeated Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova (WTA No. 41) in straight sets 6–4, 6–3.

The Internationaux de Strasbourg is set to run from May 18 through 24. The tournament's prize money is €925,661, with the winner earning €142,610 and 500 ranking points. American Madison Keys is the singles defending champion.

As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has claimed a victory at the ATP Challenger 175 in Turin, Italy.