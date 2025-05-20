Kazakhstan’s Bublik secures win at tennis tournament in Italy

In the final, Bublik secured a convincing win over China's Bu Yunchaokete, defeating him 6–3, 6–3.

This marks Bublik's seventh career singles title at ATP Challenger tournaments—and his first on clay.

He also holds three ATP 250 titles and one ATP 500 title.

As reported earlier, Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has won the final to claim the women’s singles crown at the W50 Kurume+H 2025 tennis tournament held in Japan.