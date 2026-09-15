Rybakina receives WTA World No. 1 trophy in New York

Rybakina became the 30th player in WTA history to reach No. 1 and the first Kazakhstani player, male or female, to reach the top of the world rankings.

The special trophy features a silver tennis ball designed as a “star map,” symbolically representing all women who have held the No. 1 ranking. It is named after American tennis legend Chris Evert, the first WTA world No. 1 after the computerised ranking was introduced in 1975.

She secured the No. 1 ranking after defeating China’s Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the US Open quarterfinals. After the tournament, the WTA published updated rankings on September 14, officially placing Rybakina at No. 1.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Elena Rybakina officially became the world No. 1 following the WTA rankings update.