Rybakina defeated two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

The No. 2 seed delivered a dominant performance at Louis Armstrong Stadium, overpowering Osaka with her powerful ball-striking. Rybakina, the reigning Australian Open champion, continued her pursuit of the world No. 1 ranking with the victory.

If Rybakina reaches the semifinals, she will move to No. 1 in the WTA rankings when they are updated on Monday.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina defeated Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva, who was ranked 58th in the world, in straight sets during the third round.