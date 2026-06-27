Rybakina, Putintseva draw first-round opponents at Wimbledon

Second seed Rybakina will open her campaign against France's Lois Boisson, who is ranked No. 154 in the WTA rankings. On the same day, Putintseva will face Germany's Tatjana Maria, currently ranked 112th in the world.

The draw also outlined the projected quarterfinal matchups. If the seedings hold, Rybakina could face sixth-seeded Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in the last eight. The other potential quarterfinals are Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs. Mirra Andreeva (5), Jessica Pegula (4) vs. Coco Gauff (7), and Elina Svitolina (8) vs. Iga Swiatek (3).

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships will take place in London from June 29 to July 12.

Rybakina made history for Kazakhstan in 2022 by becoming the country's first Grand Slam singles champion after defeating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina had secured a Porsche and €160,000 following her Stuttgart triumph.