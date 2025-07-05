Rybakina loses to Tauson in third round at Wimbledon
21:25, 5 July 2025
World No.11 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is out of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina lost to Clara Tauson of Denmark, ranked 22nd in the world, 6-7 (6-8), 3-6 in the third round.
To note, the Kazakhstani earned £152,000 and 130 WTA ranking points after reaching the 2025 Wimbledon Championships third round.
This year, the winner of the women’s singles title will receive £3 million and 2,000 ranking points.
