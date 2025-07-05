Rybakina loses to Tauson in third round at Wimbledon

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina lost to Clara Tauson of Denmark, ranked 22nd in the world, 6-7 (6-8), 3-6 in the third round.

To note, the Kazakhstani earned £152,000 and 130 WTA ranking points after reaching the 2025 Wimbledon Championships third round.

This year, the winner of the women’s singles title will receive £3 million and 2,000 ranking points.

