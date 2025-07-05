EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rybakina loses to Tauson in third round at Wimbledon

    21:25, 5 July 2025

    World No.11 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is out of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Rybakina loses to Tauson in third round at Wimbledon
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina lost to Clara Tauson of Denmark, ranked 22nd in the world, 6-7 (6-8), 3-6 in the third round.

    To note, the Kazakhstani earned £152,000 and 130 WTA ranking points after reaching the 2025 Wimbledon Championships third round.

    This year, the winner of the women’s singles title will receive £3 million and 2,000 ranking points.

    As reported previously, the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 kicked off in Astana on Friday.

    Sport Tennis Elena Rybakina WTA
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All