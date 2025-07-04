EN
    Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 kick off in Astana

    20:12, 4 July 2025

    The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 have kicked off in Astana on Friday. The tournament will be held on July 4-10 at the Qazaqstan track and field arena, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry.

    Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 kicks off in Astana
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 brought together over 300 athletes from 25 countries across Asia, including Uzbekistan, China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Kuwait and so on.

    36 athletes will represent Team Kazakhstan, making up the largest delegation at the tournament.

    The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 will see athletes aged from 17 to 20 years old compete for medals in individual lifts (snatch and clean and jerk) as well as total lift.

