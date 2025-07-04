Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 kick off in Astana

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 brought together over 300 athletes from 25 countries across Asia, including Uzbekistan, China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Kuwait and so on.

36 athletes will represent Team Kazakhstan, making up the largest delegation at the tournament.

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 will see athletes aged from 17 to 20 years old compete for medals in individual lifts (snatch and clean and jerk) as well as total lift.

