Elena Rybakina captures second straight WTA 500 crown at Ningbo Open

In the final, she defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez (world No. 30) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

The players spent 1 hour and 17 minutes on court. During that time, Rybakina hit three aces, made two double faults, and converted four of five break points.

Elena Rybakina has become a WTA 500 champion for the second year in a row, gaining 500 ranking points.

We previously reported how much Elena Rybakina earned for reaching the final.