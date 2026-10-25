Elena Rybakina captures second straight WTA 500 crown at Ningbo Open
16:38, 25 October 2026
World No. 1 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan won the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
In the final, she defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez (world No. 30) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
The players spent 1 hour and 17 minutes on court. During that time, Rybakina hit three aces, made two double faults, and converted four of five break points.
Elena Rybakina has become a WTA 500 champion for the second year in a row, gaining 500 ranking points.
We previously reported how much Elena Rybakina earned for reaching the final.