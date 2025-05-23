Rybakina into Strasbourg semis to face Haddad Maia

Rybakina won against Magda Linette of Poland 7-5, 6-3 in the third-round match.

She will face Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the next round.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Rybakina knocked China’s Wang Xinyu out of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg winning in two sets 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16.