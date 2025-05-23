EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rybakina into Strasbourg semis to face Haddad Maia

    07:22, 23 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, ranked No.12 in the world, moved into the semifinal of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Rybakina into Strasbourg semis to face Haddad Maia
    Photo credit: KTF

    Rybakina won against Magda Linette of Poland 7-5, 6-3 in the third-round match.

    She will face Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the next round.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Rybakina knocked China’s Wang Xinyu out of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg winning in two sets 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16.

    Elena Rybakina Tennis France WTA Sport
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All