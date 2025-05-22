2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg: Rybakina reaches quarter-finals
07:23, 22 May 2025
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament – the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina knocked China’s Wang Xinyu out of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg winning in two sets 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16.
Rybakina is to take on Polish Magda Linette in the quarter-finals.
Earlier it was reported that world No.12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan had successfully started her run at the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.