2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg: Rybakina reaches quarter-finals

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina knocked China’s Wang Xinyu out of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg winning in two sets 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16.

Rybakina is to take on Polish Magda Linette in the quarter-finals.

Earlier it was reported that world No.12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan had successfully started her run at the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.