    2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg: Rybakina reaches quarter-finals

    07:23, 22 May 2025

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament – the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina knocked China’s Wang Xinyu out of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg winning in two sets 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16.

    Rybakina is to take on Polish Magda Linette in the quarter-finals.

    Earlier it was reported that world No.12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan had successfully started her run at the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France. 

