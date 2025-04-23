Rybakina down in updated WTA Race Singles Rankings after Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka (3,905 points) holding the top spot in the WTA Race Singles Rankings is followed by American Madison Keys (3,069 points). Russian Mirra Andreeva (2,625 points) is ranked 3rd.

Elena Rybakina (1,320 points) of Kazakhstan dropped one spot taking the 10th line in the updated WTA Race Singles Rankings.

Recall that Rybakina missed the tournament in Stuttgart, thus refusing to defend last year's title.

Another Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva stands 37th with 541 points in the ranking.

As reported earlier, world No. 172 Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan has cruised into the Round of 16 at the Rome Challenger tournament.