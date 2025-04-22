Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Round of 16 at Rome Challenger
19:14, 22 April 2025
World No. 172 Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan cruised into the Round of 16 at the Rome Challenger tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
He defeated French Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc with a score of 7–6 (7–1), 6–4 in the Round of 32.
Skatov's next opponent in the Round of 16 is yet to be determined.
