EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Round of 16 at Rome Challenger

    19:14, 22 April 2025

    World No. 172 Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan cruised into the Round of 16 at the Rome Challenger tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Round of 16 at Rome Challenger
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    He defeated French Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc with a score of 7–6 (7–1), 6–4 in the Round of 32.

    Skatov's next opponent in the Round of 16 is yet to be determined.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva has won her first-ever W100-level doubles event in Spain.

    Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All