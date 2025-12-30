EN
    Rybakina confirms world-class status with top-5 year-end ranking

    02:12, 30 December 2025

    The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has unveiled its final year-end rankings, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Elena Rybakina
    Photo credit: NOC

    The leader of Kazakhstan’s national team, Elena Rybakina, closed the season ranked fifth in the world.

    Yulia Putintseva finished the year in 71st place, while Zarina Diyas ranked 285th.

    In the doubles rankings, Anna Danilina holds the 15th position.

    Qazinform reported earlier that Elena Rybakina set the Guinness World Record for the highest prize in tennis history.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
