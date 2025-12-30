Rybakina confirms world-class status with top-5 year-end ranking

The leader of Kazakhstan’s national team, Elena Rybakina, closed the season ranked fifth in the world.

Yulia Putintseva finished the year in 71st place, while Zarina Diyas ranked 285th.

In the doubles rankings, Anna Danilina holds the 15th position.

Qazinform reported earlier that Elena Rybakina set the Guinness World Record for the highest prize in tennis history.