Rybakina bows out of US Open after shock loss in fourth round

World No.10 Rybakina of Kazakhstan faced a surprise defeat 4-6, 7-5, 2-6 in the fourth-round match against Czech Markéta Vondroušová, ranked 60th.

Elena Rybakina becomes the first Kazakhstani to make four fourth-round appearances in a Grand Slam women’s singles draw. Previously, she had reached the 2023 Australian Open final, 2021, 2024 Roland Garros quarterfinals, as well as won the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles title.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan's Bublik reaches his first US Open Round of 16 with a win over Tommy Paul of the U.S.