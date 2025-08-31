Bublik reaches his first US Open Round of 16 with win over Tommy Paul

World No. 24 Bublik moved past 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 Tommy Paul, ranked 14th in the world, to book a spot in Round of 16 of the 2025 US Open men’s singles competition.

The Kazakhstani overcame Marin Cilic of Croatia, Tristan Schoolkate of Australia in his previous matches at the tournament.

It’s worth noting that the men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will each take home $5 million US dollars in prize money.

Earlier, it was reported Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan cruised into the 2025 US Open fourth round on Friday with a won over 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain