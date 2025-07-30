EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kukushkin defeats Karatsev in ATP Challenger singles tennis event in Portugal

    08:12, 30 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin, ranked 195th, is off to a good start at the 2025 ATP Challenger Porto singles event in Portugal, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin defeats Karatsev in ATP Challenger singles tennis event in Portugal
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Kukushkin won over Aslan Karatsev of Russia, ranked 247th in the world, 7-6, 6-4 in the first-round match that lasted one hour and 46 minutes.

    To note, the 31-year-old Karatsev peaked at No.14 in the ATP singles rankings and won a silver medal in mixed doubles at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin is to take on Elias Ymer of Sweden, ranked 232th, in the Round of 16 match.

    This year’s ATP Challenger Porto tennis event has a money pool of 145,250 euros, with the singles champion collecting 20,630 euros and 100 ranking points.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to host the Swimming World Cup Stage for the first time. 

    Sport Tennis ATP Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All