Rutte outlines vision for ‘NATO 3.0’ during UK visit

The leaders visited the Harwell Science and Innovation campus in Didcot, where they met with defence sector representatives, apprentices and staff. Rutte praised the UK’s innovative technologies, defence industry and world-class universities, while highlighting the jobs and economic growth generated by defence investment.

Later, Rutte delivered the Ditchley Foundation’s 62nd Annual Lecture in Oxfordshire, where he outlined his vision of “NATO 3.0”, a rebalancing of the transatlantic Alliance, with Europe and Canada spending more, producing more and doing more for their security.

“To stay transatlantic, NATO is becoming more European. A NATO with Europe, and Canada, spending more, producing more, and doing more for their security,” Rutte said.

He said NATO faces the most dangerous and complex security environment in a generation, citing Russia’s conflict against Ukraine, terrorism, Iran and broader geopolitical competition. He stressed the need for greater defence investment, noting that European Allies and Canada spent nearly 20% more on core defence in 2025 than they had the year before.

Rutte also highlighted the UK’s role in NATO, including its nuclear deterrent and conventional forces, defence investment and support for Ukraine. He commended Britain for helping counter Russian activities, including Russian submarine activity around undersea cables and cyber campaigns.

“NATO will not be intimidated by Russia’s campaign of hostile actions,” Rutte said, adding that such actions would lead NATO Allies to do more for Ukraine.

He described “NATO 3.0” as a more capable, rebalanced Alliance with a stronger European role while maintaining its transatlantic character.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that NATO members were projected to spend more than $1.8 trillion on defense in 2026, an increase of about 11% from an estimated $1.63 trillion in 2025.