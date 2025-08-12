Kazakhstan to announce aviation initiatives at ICAO Assembly in Montreal

We’ve already drafted working documents with initiatives related to the new ICAO standards, including flight safety, aviation safety and sustainable development measures, said Civil Aviation Committee’s Chairwoman Saltanat Tompiyeva said during the second Central Asia-China Civil Aviation Cooperation Working Group Conference in Astana.

Kazakhstan, according to her, was among the first countries of the region to submit the national plan for reducing emissions from aviation. The Central Asian nation also joined the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) program aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

We balance the interests of major investors and international safety standards. Ecology and flight safety are our priorities, added Tompiyeva.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan seeks to expand air connectivity with China, Uzbekistan.