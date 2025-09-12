EN
    Russia’s Progress space freighter launched from Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan

    07:23, 12 September 2025

    The Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft blasted off from Launch Pad 31 of the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, a TASS correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center near Moscow.

    Screenshot from video

    Progress will reach orbit approximately nine minutes after the takeoff. Its docking with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS)’s Russian segment is scheduled for the evening of September 13.

    Screenshot from video

    The Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft blasted off from Launch Pad 31 of the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan at 6:54 p.m. Moscow time (3:54 p.m. GMT). 

    The space freighter is loaded with 2,516 kg of cargo - fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water and food. It will also deliver the Orlan-MKS No. 7 spacesuit for extravehicular activity.

    Andrey Vedernikov, head of the space food department at the Research Institute of Food Concentrate Industry and Special Food Technology, told TASS earlier that the spacecraft will carry approximately 17 kg of fresh fruits and vegetables, including 5 kg of grapefruits and 500 grams of garlic, as well as freeze-dried and canned food, drinks, sauces and spices.

    As written before, Russia was set to launch its Bion-M No2 biosatellite from Baikonur on August 20, at 10:13 pm from launchpad 31.

    Space Space exploration Baikonur space center Kazakhstan Russia Science and Research
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
