Russia's Bion-M No2 biosatellite to deliver mice, flies and mushrooms to space
Russia is set to launch its Bion-M No2 biosatellite from Baikonur on Wednesday, August 20, at 10:13 pm from launchpad 31, Kazinform News Agency reports.
On August 19, Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the biosatellite was rolled out and installed at the Vostok launch pad. Traditional three-day inspections on the launchpad were reduced due to the need to conserve the biological samples onboard.
Bion-M No2 is a large medical and biological laboratory which will deliver 75 mice, flies, plants and mushrooms to the space in comfortable conditions.
Researchers seek to study some aspects of the impact of the polar orbits, which experience 30% more radiation than in the low Earth orbit, on the specimen.
The Soyuz rocket carrying the Bion-M #2 biosatellite is being rolled out to the launch pad from the assembly building. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Iht7RKrwou— The Space Pirate🏴☠️🥷🏻🚀 (@TheSpacePirateX) August 19, 2025
The biosatellite called as a "Noah's Ark,” is planned to return to the Earth within 30 days.