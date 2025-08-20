EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Russia's Bion-M No2 biosatellite to deliver mice, flies and mushrooms to space

    13:56, 20 August 2025

    Russia is set to launch its Bion-M No2 biosatellite from Baikonur on Wednesday, August 20, at 10:13 pm from launchpad 31, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Bion-M No2 satellite to deliver mice, flies and mushrooms to space
    Photo credit: Roscosmos

    On August 19, Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the biosatellite was rolled out and installed at the Vostok launch pad. Traditional three-day inspections on the launchpad were reduced due to the need to conserve the biological samples onboard.

    Bion-M No2 satellite to deliver mice, flies and mushrooms to space
    Photo credit: Roscosmos

    Bion-M No2 is a large medical and biological laboratory which will deliver 75 mice, flies, plants and mushrooms to the space in comfortable conditions.

    Russia's Bion-M No2 biosatellite to deliver mice, flies and mushrooms to space
    Photo credit: Roscosmos

    Researchers seek to study some aspects of the impact of the polar orbits, which experience 30% more radiation than in the low Earth orbit, on the specimen.

    Russian Bion-M No2 satellite to deliver mice, flies and mushrooms to space
    Photo credit: @SpaceIntel101 / X

    The biosatellite called as a "Noah's Ark,” is planned to return to the Earth within 30 days.

    Space Space exploration Baikonur Russia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All