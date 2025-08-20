Russia's Bion-M No2 biosatellite to deliver mice, flies and mushrooms to space

On August 19, Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the biosatellite was rolled out and installed at the Vostok launch pad. Traditional three-day inspections on the launchpad were reduced due to the need to conserve the biological samples onboard.

Photo credit: Roscosmos

Bion-M No2 is a large medical and biological laboratory which will deliver 75 mice, flies, plants and mushrooms to the space in comfortable conditions.

Photo credit: Roscosmos

Researchers seek to study some aspects of the impact of the polar orbits, which experience 30% more radiation than in the low Earth orbit, on the specimen.

Photo credit: @SpaceIntel101 / X

The Soyuz rocket carrying the Bion-M #2 biosatellite is being rolled out to the launch pad from the assembly building. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Iht7RKrwou — The Space Pirate🏴‍☠️🥷🏻🚀 (@TheSpacePirateX) August 19, 2025

The biosatellite called as a "Noah's Ark,” is planned to return to the Earth within 30 days.