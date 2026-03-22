Russia’s carrier rocket with Progress MS-33 resupply ship launches from Baikonur to orbital outpost

In about nine minutes after the lift-off, the Progress MS-33 resupply ship separated from the upper stage of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and entered the designated orbit.

It will take the resupply ship about 49.5 hours to approach the orbital outpost. Its docking with the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station is expected at 4:35 p.m. Moscow time (1:35 p.m. GMT) on March 24.

The Progress MS-33 resupply ship will deliver 2,509 kg of useful cargo to the ISS, including 1,211 kg of dry cargo for the ISS Expedition 74 crew and the space station’s systems, in particular, equipment for the Sun-Terahertz scientific experiment, 828 kg of propellant for the station’s refueling, 420 liters of potable water for cosmonauts and 50 kg of oxygen to replenish the ISS atmosphere, it said.

The Progress MS is a Russian automatic spacecraft designed to service orbital stations, deliver various cargo to the International Space Station (propellant, scientific equipment, oxygen, potable water, food and other supplies) and adjust its orbit.

As written before, the Progress MS-33 will deliver 2,509 kilograms of cargo to the International Space Station, including 1,211 kg of dry goods for the ISS-74 crew and station systems, equipment for the “Sun-Terahertz” experiment, 828 kg of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, and 50 kg of oxygen to replenish the station’s atmosphere.