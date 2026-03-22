First launch from reconstructed Baikonur pad to be streamed live

Pad No. 31 is currently the main complex for Russia’s crewed and cargo mission program. Roscosmos has confirmed the site’s readiness for regular operations. The rocket and spacecraft were rolled out to the pad five days ago, and earlier today the state commission gave final approval for liftoff.

An online cinema platform will broadcast the launch live, beginning at 02:00 pm. Moscow time (04:00 pm. Astana time).

The Progress MS-33 will deliver 2,509 kilograms of cargo to the International Space Station, including 1,211 kg of dry goods for the ISS-74 crew and station systems, equipment for the “Sun-Terahertz” experiment, 828 kg of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, and 50 kg of oxygen to replenish the station’s atmosphere.

In February, Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket has taken the Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft to the orbit.