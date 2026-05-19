The Russian leader will meet with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, hold Russian-Chinese talks in both narrow and expanded formats, jointly launch cross-years of education, and discuss the most pressing global issues "over tea."

Putin is also expected to hold several other meetings, including talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang focused on trade and economic issues.

Russian-Chinese strategic partnership relations, built over the 25 years since the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, can be regarded as exemplary for neighboring states. This has been repeatedly emphasized by the leaders of both countries themselves, and Ushakov reiterated the point ahead of the visit. That is why high-level meetings between the two sides are held quite frequently.

Earlier, it was reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi handed over Outstanding Diplomat medal to Shakhrat Nuryshev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China