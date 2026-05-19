China honors Kazakh Ambassador Shakhrat Nuryshev with 'Outstanding Diplomat' medal

The high award was presented to the Kazakh diplomat in recognition of his outstanding contribution to strengthening the ties of friendship and development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

The inaugural ceremony took place on Monday in the press centre of the Chinese Foreign Ministry for eight incumbent and former foreign ambassadors, whose activity gained high evaluation from official Beijing.

Along with the Kazakh ambassador, the medal was presented to the ambassadors of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Columbia, and former foreign envoys to China from Russia, Cambodia, Chad, and Uruguay.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan met on Monday with the interior and public security ministers of Central Asian countries and China. The parties discussed measures to ensure regional security, combat transnational crime, drug trafficking, cybercrime, extremism, and other contemporary challenges.