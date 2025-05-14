Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Armenian Parliament Speaker Simonyan

The Head of State emphasized that Armenia is Kazakhstan’s reliable partner in the South Caucasus.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, currently the Kazakh-Armenian relations are developing progressively in many areas, due to a regular political dialogue, as well as expansion of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

Photo credit: Akorda

Alen Simonyan thanked the Kazakh President and the people of Kazakhstan for a warm welcome. He underscored the importance of building trust-based political partnership and strengthening inter-parliamentary interaction as one of key elements of the bilateral dialogue.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia stated his country’s interest in active expansion of cooperation with Kazakhstan in trade-economic sector. He highlighted the need to take practical measures to boost the bilateral trade.

Taking this opportunity, the Armenian side expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for the efforts aimed at achievement of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to all-round development of the Kazakh-Armenian relations for the name of prosperity and well-being of the two countries’ peoples.

Earlier, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan visited the Kazakh Parliament and had a meeting with Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov.