Russian President and US Special Envoy hold about 5 hours of talks on Ukrainian settlement

They discussed several options for a peace plan, including territories, and agreed to continue contacts.

TASS has compiled the main statements of the presidential aide.

On the course of the conversation

The meeting lasted five hours: "That is, there was an opportunity to thoroughly discuss the prospects for further joint work to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."

"The conversation was very useful, constructive, and very informative."

Several options for a settlement plan in Ukraine were considered: "Naturally, we discussed with our American colleagues the content of those projects, those documents that the Americans handed over to Moscow some time ago."

"We did not discuss specific formulations, specific American proposals, but discussed the very essence of what is embedded in these American documents."

After the first version of the US peace plan for Ukraine, Russia received four more documents, they were discussed at the Kremlin meeting: Trump's 27-point plan, "then we received several more documents, namely four documents that were also discussed at the meeting today."

"I cannot disclose the key points of these documents. They all relate to a long-term peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine."

On results of the meeting

There is no compromise plan for Ukraine yet, some American ideas are acceptable for Russia, some are not suitable.

The territorial issue was raised at the meeting: "Territorial issues were specifically discussed."

At the meeting, Putin assessed "the destructive actions that we see from the Europeans in the context of the settlement."

Putin conveyed friendly greetings to Trump through Witkoff and a number of important political signals, "which his interlocutors recorded."

Putin, Witkoff and businessman and investor Jared Kushner discussed "the enormous prospects for future economic cooperation between the two countries."

Kushner joined Russian-American contacts on Ukraine some time ago.

On further actions

Following the meeting in the Kremlin, Russia and the United States did not become further apart on the issue of the Ukrainian settlement: "Not further, that's for sure. But there is still a lot of work to be done both in Washington and in Moscow. It has been agreed, and contacts will continue."

A meeting between Putin and Trump "depends on the progress to be made on this path: We will work hard and persistently through assistants, Foreign Ministry specialists."

The American delegation said that after today's meeting it would go back to the United States: "They did not promise us that they would go to Kiev, but promised that they would return home."

"The colleagues will return home. They will discuss the issues that were raised today. And then, I believe, they will contact us by phone, and we will continue the discussion."

