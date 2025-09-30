Russian Kyrgyz Development Fund to finance second phase of Karkyra construction

The project aims to create a modern tourism infrastructure and complies with the policy pursued by the President and the Cabinet of Ministers to strengthen the country's tourism potential.

Karkyra complex envisions the development of a recreation center in a picturesque gorge with modern cottages, a restaurant, and a recreational area. During the first phase, the project initiator built a number of facilities using its own funds. The expansion of the complex: construction of a swimming pool, furnishing of cottages, and further landscaping will be financed by the Fund.

Kyrgyzstan is transitioning to organized tourism. By the end of 2024, its share of the economy had grown by 10%, reaching 65%. This resort will become an important element in the development of a large ski cluster in the Issyk-Kul region. We are investing not just in a single facility, but in the development of an entire tourism ecosystem, Novikov noted.

No note, 7.5 mln foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in H1 2025.