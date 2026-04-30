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    Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Astana

    12:33, 30 April 2026

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Astana for an official visit, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Astana
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    As part of the visit, a meeting with the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbvayev, took place.

    Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Astana
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    During the extended talks, Kosherbayev said that Russia remains one of key trade partners of Kazakhstan, highlighting that trade turnover exceeded $27 billion last year.

    “We confidently move towards the goal set by the two countries’ presidents to raise this indicator to $30 billion,” he noted.

    Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Astana
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    According to him, investment cooperation is developing consistently.

    “Russian investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have reached $29 billion, while Kazakhstan’s investments in Russia amount to approximately $9 billion,” Kosherbayev said.

    He noted that the two countries had formed a pool of joint projects. Among the promising areas are energy, transport and logistics, digital solutions and AI.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan in May 2026.

    Kazakhstan and Russia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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