Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Astana
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Astana for an official visit, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As part of the visit, a meeting with the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbvayev, took place.
During the extended talks, Kosherbayev said that Russia remains one of key trade partners of Kazakhstan, highlighting that trade turnover exceeded $27 billion last year.
“We confidently move towards the goal set by the two countries’ presidents to raise this indicator to $30 billion,” he noted.
According to him, investment cooperation is developing consistently.
“Russian investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have reached $29 billion, while Kazakhstan’s investments in Russia amount to approximately $9 billion,” Kosherbayev said.
He noted that the two countries had formed a pool of joint projects. Among the promising areas are energy, transport and logistics, digital solutions and AI.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan in May 2026.