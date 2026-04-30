Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Astana

As part of the visit, a meeting with the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbvayev, took place.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

During the extended talks, Kosherbayev said that Russia remains one of key trade partners of Kazakhstan, highlighting that trade turnover exceeded $27 billion last year.

“We confidently move towards the goal set by the two countries’ presidents to raise this indicator to $30 billion,” he noted.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

According to him, investment cooperation is developing consistently.

“Russian investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have reached $29 billion, while Kazakhstan’s investments in Russia amount to approximately $9 billion,” Kosherbayev said.

He noted that the two countries had formed a pool of joint projects. Among the promising areas are energy, transport and logistics, digital solutions and AI.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan in May 2026.