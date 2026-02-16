Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan for state visit

In a traditionally friendly and trusting atmosphere, the Heads of State discussed the current status and prospects for the development of multifaceted Kazakhstan-Russia relations.

The Presidents noted with satisfaction the consistent implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

A positive assessment was given to the ongoing efforts to deepen cultural and humanitarian ties. The sides also emphasized the importance of further promoting joint scientific and educational initiatives.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed his invitation to the Russian President to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on current issues on the international and regional agendas.

