The groundbreaking procedure was performed at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine in Moscow and lasted 12 hours.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the patient's condition is currently assessed as good following the surgery.

"This unique surgical intervention, which lasted 12 hours, was carried out at the Sklifosovsky Institute. A patient who was at risk of complete immobility now has a chance for recovery and is feeling well," Sobyanin said in a statement on his MAX messaging channel.

The surgery was performed under Moscow's ongoing transplant medicine program on upper-limb transplantation.

The procedure was conducted with the participation of Chinese specialists as part of international medical cooperation efforts. The project also involved the transfer of advanced medical technologies, reflecting Moscow's broader strategy of adopting innovative treatment methods and expanding collaboration with foreign experts.

To note, Kazakhstan’s organ transplant numbers rose in six months.