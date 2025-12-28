Russia and Ukraine agree on temporary ceasefire near Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

According to a statement posted by the agency, the repair work started following another temporary ceasefire reached with the mediation of the IAEA. Agency experts on the ground are monitoring the repairs, which are expected to last several days. These steps are part of ongoing efforts to prevent a nuclear incident amid the continuing military conflict.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi thanked Russia and Ukraine for agreeing to this new temporary “window of silence,” which made it possible to restore power transmission between the switchyards of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant. He said the move helps strengthen nuclear safety at the site.

The Zaporizhzhya NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, has been under Russian control since the start of the hostilities.

Earlier, it was reported that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff described recent consultations between Russia and the United States on Ukraine as “productive and constructive.”