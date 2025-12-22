Witkoff calls Russia-US consultations on Ukraine ‘productive, constructive’

The Russian delegation was headed by special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who met with the American side over two days to advance President Donald Trump’s peace initiative on Ukraine.

Witkoff noted that Jared Kushner, the US president’s son-in-law, and Josh Gruenbaum, a White House staff member, also joined the discussions.

He emphasized that Moscow values Washington’s efforts to help resolve the conflict and strengthen global security, adding that Russia remains committed to achieving peace in Ukraine.

As written before, US President Donald Trump said last Monday that a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war was closer than at any point since the current conflict began in 2022.