Russia and Kazakhstan conduct 95% of trade in national currencies, says Putin

Almost 95% of our trade, which grows steadily, is settled in national currencies. This is a very good indicator, allowing us to boost the trade turnover in spite of challenges such as money transfers and mutual cash flows due to the sale of goods or services, said Putin.

The Russian President also pointed out active development of humanitarian cooperation among both countries, including in education, as well as expressed confidence in maintaining strong ties.

Earlier, President of Russia Vladimir Putin talked about special allied relations between Russia and Kazakhstan.