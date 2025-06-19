I see no complicating factors in development of our relations – Putin on cooperation with Kazakhstan

We have a special relationship with Kazakhstan. This is obvious, and everyone understands it well. These are allied relations in the truest sense of the word. Our shared history, being part of a single state, and the vast number of interpersonal and humanitarian ties between our peoples - all of this is of great significance, said Vadimir Putin.

He noted that Kazakhstan is a participant in key integration platforms such as the CSTO, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which strengthens bilateral cooperation.

This creates conditions for developing collaboration in the most important direction for us. Russia and Kazakhstan share the longest land border in the world. That, too, means something. We will continue to develop our relations in this regard as well, emphasized the President of Russia.

Vladimir Putin specifically stated that he sees no issues in the development of Russian-Kazakhstani relations.

I want to emphasize once again: Kazakhstan is one of the closest countries to us. It is our ally. I see no complicating factors in the development of our relations - absolutely none, he said.

The Russian President also added that Moscow and Astana will continue seeking new avenues for cooperation.

We regularly meet with Kassym-Jomart Kemelovich [Ed. note – President of Kazakhstan]. He visits us, and I am always pleased to visit Kazakhstan. At the level of governments, ministries - including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - consultations and cooperation proceed in a non-stop mode, concluded Putin.

As reported previously, Russia seeks to expand energy cooperation with Kazakhstan.