Rural governors’ meeting kicks off in Kazakh capital
12:06, 28 November 2025
The dialogue platform of rural governors began its work in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to address those attending to outline tasks for the development of rural areas and further improvement of the institution of rural governors and other important issues regarding the country’s socioeconomic development.
2,334 rural governors were elected countrywide so far.
