EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rural governors’ meeting kicks off in Kazakh capital

    12:06, 28 November 2025

    The dialogue platform of rural governors began its work in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Rural governors’ meeting kicks off in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to address those attending to outline tasks for the development of rural areas and further improvement of the institution of rural governors and other important issues regarding the country’s socioeconomic development.

    Rural governors’ meeting kicks off in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Akorda

    2,334 rural governors were elected countrywide so far.

    Rural governors’ meeting kicks off in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Rural governors’ meeting kicks off in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Rural governors’ meeting kicks off in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Iran held the First Caspian Governors' Forum in the northern city of Rasht, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation among the Caspian Sea littoral states.

    President of Kazakhstan Rural development Akimat
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All