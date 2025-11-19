1st Caspian governors' forum kicks off in N. Iran

Senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Seyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, joined representatives from Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, as well as governors from Iran's coastal provinces, at the opening ceremony.

Photo credit: Xinhua/Shadati

According to the event's official website, participants will discuss joint projects and explore ways to expand cooperation in economic, environmental, cultural and tourism fields. They will also review plans to improve transit links, develop the North-South Corridor, enhance port capacities, and establish interprovincial trade arrangements.

Addressing the gathering, Araghchi said Iran's foreign policy prioritizes its neighbors and that Tehran is working to harness "the vast political, economic, cultural and security capacities" it shares with surrounding countries.

Salehi-Amiri described the Caspian Sea's 6,500-km shoreline as a largely untapped resource for regional tourism. He said Iran welcomed 7.39 million foreign tourists in the last Iranian calendar year ending March 20, 2025, while about 9 million Iranians traveled abroad during the same period, noting that the government aims to expand maritime tourism links with neighboring Caspian states.

