Rural communities in W Kazakhstan gain 50 clinics, dozens of schools

kim (Governor) Nariman Turegaliyev noted that the region is actively developing healthcare, education, sports, and culture. Over the past three years, 442 doctors have been recruited; of those, 236 chose to work in rural communities.

Since 2023, the region has launched 27 new schools, including 22 in rural areas. The region has successfully addressed the issues surrounding 11 dilapidated schools and five overcrowded, three-shift institutions. Construction is underway on 11 new schools, with three more planned to open by the year-end.

Sports infrastructure is also expanding. Between 2023 and 2025, 12 sports facilities were opened, and nine more are under construction this year. As a result, the share of the population with access to sports infrastructure has increased from 66% to 76%.

In the cultural sector, 11 cultural centers and complexes have been commissioned, with seven more under construction. With support from the Fund Qazaqstan Halkyna (for the Benefit of the People of Kazakhstan), 25 rural libraries have been modernized, and a new creative hub has opened in Uralsk.

“This work strengthens the social, cultural, and sports potential of the region and contributes to raising the standard of living for the population,” Nariman Turegaliyev told today's briefing at the Central Communications Service.

