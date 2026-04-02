Run the Silk Road: Athletes to gather at Issyk-Kul for marathon
22:48, 2 April 2026
In honor of the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the international Issyk-Kul marathon "Run the Silk Road - SCO" will be held on May 2 in Cholpon-Ata, Kabar reports.
According to the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, approximately 3,000 athletes from 20 countries will participate in this large-scale sporting event.
Competition program:
42.2 km — marathon;
21.1 km — half marathon;
10 km — running and Nordic walking;
3 km is a mass race.
The marathon has a special symbolic significance and aims to strengthen international cooperation through sport.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported how much marathons earn for cities.