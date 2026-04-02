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    Run the Silk Road: Athletes to gather at Issyk-Kul for marathon

    22:48, 2 April 2026

    In honor of the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the international Issyk-Kul marathon "Run the Silk Road - SCO" will be held on May 2 in Cholpon-Ata, Kabar reports.

    Run the Silk Road: Athletes to gather at Issyk-Kul for marathon
    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, approximately 3,000 athletes from 20 countries will participate in this large-scale sporting event.

    Competition program:

    42.2 km — marathon;

    21.1 km — half marathon;

    10 km — running and Nordic walking;

    3 km is a mass race.

    The marathon has a special symbolic significance and aims to strengthen international cooperation through sport.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported how much marathons earn for cities.

    Kyrgyzstan Sport Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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