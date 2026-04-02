Run the Silk Road: Athletes to gather at Issyk-Kul for marathon

According to the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, approximately 3,000 athletes from 20 countries will participate in this large-scale sporting event.

Competition program:

42.2 km — marathon;

21.1 km — half marathon;

10 km — running and Nordic walking;

3 km is a mass race.

The marathon has a special symbolic significance and aims to strengthen international cooperation through sport.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported how much marathons earn for cities.