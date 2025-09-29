Marathons: How much they earn for cities and cost athletes

According to the Marathons 50 report by Brand Finance, the world’s top 50 marathons generated USD 5.2 billion in economic value for their host cities in 2024. More than half of this amount (around USD 2.7 billion) came from the Abbott World Marathon Majors, which include the London, New York, Boston, Berlin, Tokyo, Chicago, and Sydney marathons.

The economic impact is not just about race day. Hotels, restaurants, transportation services, and retail businesses all benefit from the influx of participants and spectators. For example, the Chicago Marathon alone contributed USD 683 million to the city’s economy.

Chicago Marathon. Photo credit: x.com/ChiMarathon

Beyond direct spending, marathons have become a global fundraising powerhouse. Collectively, the world’s top 50 races raised USD 425 million for charity in 2024. Over half of this (USD 276 million) came from the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

The TCS London Marathon stood out as the largest single-day charity event on record, with runners raising over £67 million in one day and £73.5 million overall.

The TCS London Marathon. Photo credit: x.com/LondonMarathon

The rise of marathon brands

Brand Finance also assessed the brand strength and value of marathons worldwide. The London Marathon ranked as the strongest brand, with a Brand Strength Index of 90.1/100, praised for inclusivity, accessibility, and heritage. In 2024, it became the first marathon in the world to offer equal prize money to wheelchair athletes and non-disabled competitors.

The New York City Marathon is the most valuable marathon brand, worth an estimated USD 292 million, rivaling major sports franchises like the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. It leads globally in media visibility and sponsorship revenues. The Paris Marathon was ranked third in brand strength.

While Europe and North America dominate the top ten, marathons across Asia, Africa, and Latin America are also growing in influence.

The Tokyo Marathon is Asia’s strongest, ranked sixth globally, while the Sydney Marathon entered the Majors in 2024 and quickly climbed into the global top ten. In Africa, the Lagos Marathon leads the continent, while in South America, the Rio de Janeiro Marathon is noted for its location and community impact.

The Tokyo Marathon. Screenshot from video / youtube.com/@tokyomarathonfoundation2650

In Kazakhstan, the trend is also gaining momentum. The Almaty Marathon in 2024 attracted about 10% foreign participants, with runners from 58 countries among the 15,600 people who joined the race. That same year, the event raised 65.5 million tenge (around USD 138,000) to support eight charitable projects.

Personal costs

Beyond the billions generated for host cities, marathons also thrive on the personal spending of runners. For many, preparing for a 42-kilometer race becomes a months-long financial commitment.

The basics start with race entry fees, which at major events range from $150 to over $400. Added to this are travel and hotels, especially for international participants.

Gear is another major outlay. Marathoners typically buy several pairs of training and race shoes, priced up to $300, alongside technical clothing, watches, and headphones. Many upgrade gadgets before a big event.

Nutrition and wellness costs also mount. Over months of training, runners rely on energy gels, sports drinks, and supplements, while many also pay for gym memberships, physio, or massage to avoid injury.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that a historic moment unfolded at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo as the men's marathon champion was decided by photo finish for the first time.