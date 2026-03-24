Rudny perinatal center welcomes giant newborn

The boy was born on March 20 via Caesarean section. The surgery was successfully performed by doctors Shugurmakov and Shamuratov, assisted by nurse Nurgaliyeva, according to the hospital’s press release.

Since the beginning of 2026, three babies weighing over 5 kilograms - 5,200 g, 5,080 g, and 5,570 g - have been born at the facility, all of them boys. The newborn delivered on March 20 is currently considered the largest baby of the year.

Between March 16 and 22, the perinatal center welcomed 22 newborns: 13 boys and 9 girls. The largest was a 5,570-gram baby boy, while the smallest was a girl weighing 1,480 g and measuring 40 cm long.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that in Aktau, Mangystau region, parents had given their newborn son the unusual name of Ata-Zan, which means 'Supreme Law' in Kazakh.