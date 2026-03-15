Baby born on referendum day in Aktau named after Constitution

According to medical staff, the delivery was successful, and both the mother and the newborn are doing well. The baby is the fifth child in the family. The parents noted that they chose the name as a sign of respect for the Constitution and to commemorate the day of the nationwide referendum.

Photo credit: Center for Social Communications of the Mangystau region

Unique names reflecting significant events or values are becoming increasingly popular in Kazakhstan, particularly during days of historically significant decisions and nationwide votes.

Recall that the nationwide referendum is taking place in Kazakhstan today, where citizens have the opportunity to express their views on constitutional changes.

It should be noted that the polling stations are operating from 7:00 am until 08:00 pm Astana time.