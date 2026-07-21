Rubio to meet Japanese, S. Korean FMs in Philippines

He made the remark during talks with reporters in a Washington suburb just before his departure for the Philippines, where a series of annual foreign ministers’ meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is scheduled to take place.

Rubio affirmed that a meeting will also be held among the Quad foreign ministers, including Japan, the United States, Australia and India.

Rubio also said he may meet separately with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Additionally, Rubio noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the United States in September, as planned.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi, where the two sides discussed an MOU with Iran, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional stability.