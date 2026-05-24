Rubio meets Modi in New Delhi as U.S. seeks to ease trade tensions

The visit comes as Washington and New Delhi seek to manage recent trade tensions, including disagreements over energy imports, while also advancing cooperation in defense, technology and the Indo-Pacific.

According to the U.S. State Department, Rubio and Modi discussed ways to expand trade and defense cooperation and speed up joint work on critical and emerging technologies. Rubio also invited the Indian prime minister to the White House.

During his stay in New Delhi, Rubio attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new section of the U.S. Embassy. He described the facility as a sign of Washington’s commitment to its relationship with India, calling bilateral ties an important part of the U.S. approach to the Indo-Pacific.

Energy security was also part of the agenda, with India facing uncertainty linked to the conflict with Iran and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. The issue has added urgency to U.S. efforts to encourage New Delhi to diversify its energy imports.

The visit follows a period of strain in U.S.-India relations. Last year, the Trump administration raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50% over New Delhi’s energy purchases. Trump and Modi later announced an understanding under which India would begin adjusting its energy imports, but the situation in the Middle East has complicated that process.

Rubio also commented on negotiations related to Iran, saying there had been “some progress” and that further developments could be announced soon. He repeated Washington’s call for free passage through the Strait of Hormuz and said Iran should hand over its highly enriched uranium stockpiles, a demand Tehran has rejected.

Regional security issues also remain part of the wider diplomatic backdrop. U.S.-India ties have been affected by Washington’s closer engagement with Pakistan, which has been involved in mediation efforts linked to U.S.-Iran talks. Relations between India and Pakistan remain tense after a brief air conflict last May. Trump said he helped broker a ceasefire, while India has said no foreign pressure influenced the outcome.

The four-day visit is due to conclude with Rubio’s participation in a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as the Quad, which brings together the U.S., India, Japan and Australia. The format, revived in 2017 after being largely inactive, has drawn criticism from Beijing.

Rubio also visited Kolkata, where he stopped at the tomb of Mother Teresa and the headquarters of her charity. His itinerary also includes Agra and Jaipur.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the likelihood of a negotiated agreement with Cuba was low.