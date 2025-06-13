RTA rolls out Automated Rail Infrastructure Inspection System in Dubai Metro

This innovative technology marks a significant advancement in Dubai Metro's operational maintenance, aligning with Dubai’s vision to be a global leader in Artificial Intelligence and sustainable infrastructure.

ARIIS, a sophisticated robotic platform equipped with state-of-the-art LiDAR sensors, lasers, and 3D cameras, autonomously inspects rail tracks, and critical infrastructure without interrupting metro operations. This solution underscores Dubai Metro's commitment to enhancing safety, efficiency, and reliability through pioneering smart technologies.

Abdul Mohsin Kalbat, CEO of RTA’s Rail Agency, highlighted, "Dubai is proud to lead in smart solutions to improve reliability and efficiency of Dubai Metro. The introduction of ARIIS represents another significant leap in our journey to maintain our Metro as one of the most advanced and safest public transportation networks globally."

David Franks, Managing Director of Keolis MHI, remarked, “ARIIS is a milestone achievement, significantly transforming our maintenance operations by improving safety, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making. It's a game-changer for rail infrastructure management in Dubai.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with RTA and Keolis MHI in bringing ARIIS to Dubai. The RTA and Keolis MHI are truly forward-thinking companies that are leveraging advanced robotics and AI technologies, with ARIIS delivering substantial improvements in railway infrastructure performance, safety, and sustainability for Dubai Metro," said CEO of FMT, Loic Ayoul.

Looking ahead, ARIIS is more than just a robot, it’s a smart, AI-driven solution that demonstrates the future of transport maintenance. It supports Dubai’s Smart City goals, contributes to a sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and reflects a strong commitment to leveraging emerging technologies to enhance everyday life for citizens and visitors alike.

With faster inspections, safer operations, and smarter planning, Dubai Metro continues to raise the bar for urban transport, proudly contributing to Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and intelligent mobility.

The implementation of ARIIS promises several measurable and substantial benefits:

• Safety Enhanced: Reduction of manual inspections by up to 70% and improve the capability to assess infrastructure condition more effectively by 40%.

• Operational Efficiency Boosted: Automation decreases inspection duration by approximately 75%, allowing for more frequent inspections without impacting service, thereby improving overall system reliability. As an example, 2,400 man-hours can be brought down to a mere 700 man-hours with ARIIS.

• Predictive Maintenance: Advanced diagnostics provided by ARIIS facilitate proactive maintenance strategies, potentially extending the lifespan of infrastructure and reducing lifecycle maintenance costs by up to 25%.

• Optimised Decision-Making: Real-time data analytics enable precise, informed maintenance actions, enhancing resource management efficiency by 40% and reducing unnecessary interventions.

