Dubai Land Department achieves world-first with instant sell-out of tokenised real estate

This unprecedented demand pushed the waiting list to over 10,700 investors, reflecting rising confidence and strong interest in digital real estate ownership solutions across the emirate.

This ongoing success underscores the effectiveness of the platform, which is officially accredited under Dubai Land Department’s Property Tokenisation Initiative. By enabling investors to purchase shares in ready properties through seamless and cost-effective mechanisms, PRYPCO Mint is setting new standards for market accessibility.

As the platform expands its projects and partnerships, it is helping to shape a future where tokenised assets are expected to become a central part of Dubai’s property market by 2033.

Amid this momentum, Dubai Land Department invites interested individuals to register early and set up their accounts to take advantage of upcoming offerings before they sell out, unlocking investment opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic and innovative real estate destinations.

