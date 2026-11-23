Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee, and Deifallah Farajat, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, met on the sidelines of the Seventh ICAO World Air Transport Conference.

The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation in civil aviation, with particular emphasis on expanding scheduled air services between Kazakhstan and Jordan.

During the talks, Jordanian officials confirmed Royal Jordanian’s interest in entering the Kazakh market by launching regular passenger flights.

The parties also noted growing interest among Jordanian travelers in Kazakhstan as a tourist destination, creating additional opportunities to strengthen tourism and business ties between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding providing a framework for regular air services.

Under the agreement, each side will be able to operate up to 14 flights per week.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue working on initiatives aimed at increasing air connectivity and strengthening collaboration in the civil aviation sector.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Algeria signed a similar memorandum allowing designated airlines from both countries to operate up to 14 flights per week.

In addition, South Korea's flag carrier to launch Seoul–Almaty flights in 2027.