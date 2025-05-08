EN
    Jordan's foreign reserves exceed $22.8 billion, reflecting strong monetary stability

    19:20, 8 May 2025

    Data from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) highlighted the Kingdom’s strong monetary stability, supported by a record level of foreign reserves that surpassed $22.8 billion by the end of April 2025, Petra reports. 

    Photo credit: Petra

    This level of reserves is sufficient to cover approximately 8.8 months of Jordan’s imports of goods and services.

    According to CBJ figures, foreign reserves increased by 8 percent or $1.68 billion from the beginning of 2025 through the end of April, reinforcing the resilience of Jordan’s financial position and its ability to meet external obligations.

    As earlier reported, the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, in line with market expectations. 

