Jordan's foreign reserves exceed $22.8 billion, reflecting strong monetary stability

This level of reserves is sufficient to cover approximately 8.8 months of Jordan’s imports of goods and services.



According to CBJ figures, foreign reserves increased by 8 percent or $1.68 billion from the beginning of 2025 through the end of April, reinforcing the resilience of Jordan’s financial position and its ability to meet external obligations.

As earlier reported, the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, in line with market expectations.