Rose of BLACKPINK wins Brit Award

At the 46th Brit Awards held in Manchester, the singer won the International Song of the Year trophy for the hit single APT., recorded in collaboration with American artist Bruno Mars.

Accepting the award, Rose thanked her BLACKPINK bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa, stressing that they continue to inspire her to move forward. She also expressed special gratitude to Bruno Mars, whom she described as her mentor and close friend, as well as to producer Teddy, the founder of The Black Label.

The track APT., included in Rose’s debut studio album rosie, was released in October 2024 and quickly became a global phenomenon. Inspired by the popular Korean drinking game known as the ‘apartment game’, the song set a record by spending 45 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaking at No. 3. In the UK Official Singles Chart, the track climbed to second place and remained on the chart for more than a year.

APT. had already brought major success to the singer. In 2025, the song won two trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards, including the top prize for Song of the Year.

