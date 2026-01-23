'KPop Demon Hunters' lands two Oscar nominations

The animated sensation, co-directed by Korean Canadian filmmaker Maggie Kang and American director Chris Appelhans, earned nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for "Golden," according to the announcement of the 98th Academy Awards nominees, livestreamed Thursday.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the film centers on Huntr/x, who live a double life, balancing their music careers with their duties as warriors who protect the world from demonic spirits, like the overlord Gwi-Ma and the soul-stealing Saja Boys.

Released on June 20 last year, it became an instant hit and the streaming giant's most-watched movie of all time. Capitalizing on its immense popularity, a theatrical singalong version of the film was released for a limited time in many countries, including the United States, Australia and Britain.

Earlier this month, it won best animated film and best song at the Golden Globes, along with similar success at the Critics Choice Awards.

The awards ceremony will be held on March 15.

Last October, "Golden," the smash hit single from the original soundtrack of the Netflix animation film "Kpop Demon Hunters," rebounded to No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.